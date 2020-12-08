Cape Light Compact Announces New Supply Rates

YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact has set its green aggregation power supply program electricity rates for the pricing term that begins this month and ends in June 2021.

The new residential pricing will be lower than the utility’s basic service supply pricing at 11.85 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), said the Compact.

Customers should see the price reflected in the electric utility bills they receive in January.

“With so many households and businesses feeling uncertain about what 2021 will hold, the Compact’s power supply offering is a safe option that will deliver savings for customers, while continuing to support and invest in renewable energy generation,” said Cape Light Compact Administrator, Maggie Downey, in a statement.

The green aggregation power supply program supports renewable resources by matching all customers’ electricity usage with renewable energy certificates (RECs) purchased from New England-based project above state requirements.

The program also helps to finance renewable energy projects directly through the EarthEra Renewable Energy Trust.

The Compact said that it is has agreed to purchase renewable power and RECS from a new solar farm under development in Farmington, Maine, to be completed in 2021, further supporting renewable energy.

The utility company also offers the CLC Local Green 50 percent or 100 percent options, which gives customers the option to have their energy use matched by additional Massachusetts Class 1 RECs, allowing the customer’s energy usage to be matched with renewable energy sources from the region.

The Compact is also offering energy efficiency programs to help customers reduce kilowatt hour usage and cut down on bill costs.

“In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve shifted to offering virtual Home and Business Energy Assessments. These assessments help customers identify where they could be saving energy and money. We then connect them with rebates and incentives to help them implement the recommendations,” said Downey in the statement.

More information on Cape Light Compact programs and rates can be found at their website.