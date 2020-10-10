Cape Light Compact Offers Incentives on Energy Efficiency Upgrades

YARMOUTH – Cape Light Compact is offering increased incentives on energy efficient upgrades in order to help Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We recognize that this is an extremely hard time for all our local businesses, during the pandemic with all the closures and the limited capacity that restaurants and businesses are facing,” said Lindsay Henderson, Senior Analyst with Cape Light Compact.

Henderson said that those who participate in the no-cost energy assessment may have recommended upgrades covered at no charge to the customer.

Efficiency improvements that the Compact is offering up to 100 percent incentives on include lighting, refrigeration and water-saving devices among others.

Businesses can also save on HVAC equipment through the Compact, with rebates up to $1,250/ton if minimum requirements are met.

Installing energy-efficient upgrades would also help lower overhead costs for local businesses and help avoid furloughs or other cost-saving measures, said Henderson.

Retail shops, food services and restaurants, office spaces and other services including Cape Air have benefited from Cape Light Compact’s services.

According to Henderson, remote working and diminished in-person hours for businesses have created an opportune time to get assessments done and quickly install equipment.

“We just want to show our support for businesses. Many of us live here in the community, so we’re supporting our local businesses. This is just our way to do our little part during this pandemic to help everyone out,” said Henderson.

More information on Cape Light Compact’s offers can be found here.