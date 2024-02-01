Cape Municipalities And Nonprofits Receive Funds To Combat Human Trafficking, Support Victims

BOSTON – At a recent meeting of the Governor’s Council to Address Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking, state officials announced nearly $4 million to support the enhancement of law enforcement and victim services for victims of human trafficking and other gender-based offenses.

Awarded in a show of respect to Human Trafficking Awareness Month, the funds will support prosecutors by upgrading their capacity to identify and assist human trafficking victims and provide referral services for survivors of trafficking.

$472,428.50 was given to six District Attorney’s Offices through the FY24 Human Trafficking Enforcement and Training Grant Program, including a $97,051.00 award for the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office.

The remaining $3,311,842.74 was given to various state and nonprofit agencies through the FFY23 Violence Against Women Act, including those operating within regional municipalities.

The Mashpee and Yarmouth Police Departments received $62,431.98 and $74,438.13, respectively, to aid in law enforcement efforts.

Independence House, Inc. in Hyannis received $134,924.57 to support victim services for trafficking victims, while the Martha’s Vineyard Community Center in Vineyard Haven received $37,243.57 in discretionary funding for victims.

“In recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Month, we reaffirm our deep commitment to ensuring that every person can live with dignity, respect and free from fear and abuse,” said Governor Maura Healey. “This grant funding will support survivors of domestic and sexual violence, human trafficking, and stalking by investing in programs that promote healing and justice.”

“These grants allow professionals from diverse sectors to provide survivors with access to culturally appropriate and trauma-informed services,” she said.

Both grant programs are administered by the Office of Grants and Research.