Cape Peacock Back Home After Sunday Escape

HARWICH – Officials were on the hunt this week after a peacock was reported loose from its owners on Cape.

The missing bird named Pete was from the North Westgate Road area in Harwich and was successfully netted after being on the loose since Sunday.

Animal control received several calls about the exotic animal from individuals who spotted the bird around the area.

Both the owner and animal control said that difficulty catching Pete may have been due to individuals feeding him, making him less likely to return home on his own.