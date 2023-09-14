Updated: Cape Prepares for Hurricane Lee, Eversource at the Ready

HYANNIS Sept. 14, 2023 2:30 pm – Hurricane Lee is anticipated to impact the region late Friday into Saturday and although the storm’s center is expected to pass by east of the Cape on its way to Canada, a tropical storm warning and a surge watch are in effect due to potential high winds and rain.
Eversource officials said they are at the ready to deal with any possible outages.
The Steamship Authority has also waived cancellation and change fees due to potential service interruptions. AAA has also issued advise on how to stay safe during flood conditions.
As of 2:30 pm, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod and Second Glance Thrift Store will be closed due to the storm on Saturday, re-opening Tuesday at 10AM.
This story will be updated throughout the storm.
The following is the full statement from Eversource.
As Hurricane Lee makes its way north with an uncertain track, Eversource continues to closely monitor several forecasts and prepare accordingly. The energy company is ready to respond to any power outages caused by the storm’s high winds that are expected to impact Massachusetts late Friday through Saturday. Eversource is positioning line and tree crews across the commonwealth as well as bringing in additional lineworkers to assist with the restoration and get power back on for customers as quickly and safely as possible.
“We’ve been watching Hurricane Lee for more than a week and there is still some uncertainty with the forecast and its track. The high winds Lee could bring combined with the saturated ground from all the recent rain that has loosened tree roots have the potential to bring down trees and limbs onto electric lines and equipment causing outages,” said Eversource President of Regional Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “We’ve gone through our storm checklists, and we’re fully stocked with utility poles, wire and other necessary materials. Crews will be staged around the state with a heavy emphasis in the areas expecting the highest winds – so they’re ready to restore power as soon as it’s safe to do so.”
Customers are encouraged to also prepare for the storm by assembling or restocking a storm kit which should include essentials like flashlights, batteries, water, non-perishable foods, pet food and any needed medications. In addition, make sure cell phones and devices are fully charged, create an emergency plan with family members and prepare to check on elderly neighbors and friends.
Eversource reminds customers to always stay clear of downed wires and to report them immediately to 9-1-1. Be sure to report any outage online at Eversource.com, or by calling 800-592-2000 in Eastern Massachusetts. Customers can also download Eversource’s mobile app or sign up for the company’s two-way texting to report and check outages in the event they do occur.
Additional preparedness tips can be found at Eversource.com.