Updated: Cape Prepares for Hurricane Lee, Eversource at the Ready

HYANNIS Sept. 14, 2023 2:30 pm – Hurricane Lee is anticipated to impact the region late Friday into Saturday and although the storm’s center is expected to pass by east of the Cape on its way to Canada, a tropical storm warning and a surge watch are in effect due to potential high winds and rain.

Eversource officials said they are at the ready to deal with any possible outages.

The Steamship Authority has also waived cancellation and change fees due to potential service interruptions. AAA has also issued advise on how to stay safe during flood conditions.

As of 2:30 pm, the Family Pantry of Cape Cod and Second Glance Thrift Store will be closed due to the storm on Saturday, re-opening Tuesday at 10AM.

This story will be updated throughout the storm.

The following is the full statement from Eversource.