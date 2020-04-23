Cape Cod Protesters Continue Push to Return to Work

BOURNE – Some Cape Cod residents are continuing to voice their support of reopening businesses across the area after a protest was held this past weekend.

Adam Lange, member of the United Cape Patriots group, said that the rally was primarily organized to demonstrate the First Amendment right to assemble during the COVID-19 pandemic and to push for residents to be able to get back to work.

Lange said the group wants state officials to consider the three phased re-opening plan pitched by President Donald Trump and his White House Coronavirus Task Force.

A number of states, including Georgia, South Carolina and Ohio are re-opening some businesses this week in an attempt to bring back their workforce and stimulate the economy.

Lange said he is worried about the long-term effect the non-essential business closure will have on the Cape’s economy.

“All we’re asking is that our governor consider the CDC plan to go back to work and possibly look at counties that are performing better than other counties, Barnstable County is one of them, and keep an eye on us, so we can start going back to work as soon as possible,” said Lange.

Lange said older residents and those more susceptible to getting the virus should stay inside, and those who are “healthy and have less risk” should be able to work.

Governor Charlie Baker’s non-essential business closure order runs until May 4.

State health officials are concerned that re-opening too soon can cause a detrimental effect, as the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has stated that COVID-19 can be spread by people who do not show any symptoms at the time it is transmitted.

Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment Director Sean O’Brien said the county is proceeding carefully and that all decisions to reopen businesses will likely come from Governor Charlie Baker.

“People want to work, and I get that. This is just our critical week, and I think the numbers that we start to see this week are going to really be able to tell us how we look on the Cape peak wise,” O’Brien said.

Lange said that he understands how important health and safety is, but that the “sky is not falling on Cape Cod”.

“Our infection rate is a third of one percent,” said Lange.

Lange said that he has received a lot of negative feedback from the public after they held their rally last weekend at the Bourne rotary, but added that they did maintain social distancing and some members of the group did cover their faces with masks.

He pointed out that an anti-Trump protest group that meets every Saturday on the Falmouth Village Green has not received the same treatment as they have.

“It exposes that it’s politics, not public safety,” said Lange.

“If it was public safety, they would’ve shut them down as well. It exposes it for what it is.”

Lange added that rallies regarding Second Amendment rights and movements to reopen stores that sell guns and ammunition are being planned by United Cape Patriots in the near future.