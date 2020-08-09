Cape Cod Residents Reminded of EEE Prevention Tips

BARNSTABLE – Eastern Equine Encephalitis samples have been found across Massachusetts in recent days, and experts are reminding residents to be vigilant and aware.

Commonly known as EEE, it is a rare but serious disease that is typically transmitted through mosquito bites. The disease can be fatal. Twelve human cases were confirmed within the state last year and there were six deaths.

Gabbi Sakolsky with the Cape Cod Mosquito Control Project said that two of these recent positive samples were found in Wareham.

As EEE samples and cases rose at this time last year, Sakolsky provided mosquito prevention tips. Peak mosquito biting hours–between dusk and dawn–should be avoided, and long sleeves and pants should be worn when possible.

“I know it’s warm out there some of these nights, and if you can’t wear long sleeves or long pants, then you should be choosing a repellent that is an EPA-registered repellent,” Sakolsky said.

“That will be right on the repellent’s label.”

Mosquito surveillance has been expanded this year to involve many local areas where EEE could potentially be found, Sakolsky said, and to this point no EEE samples have been confirmed on the Cape by the state.

“We have traps set up all around the Cape to do surveillance,” she said, “and we’re collecting on a weekly basis and submitting those mosquitoes to the state lab for testing.”

In addition, Sakolsky recommends draining any standing water in and around homes as a way to limit the presence of mosquitoes. Screens for windows and doors should also be repaired or installed.