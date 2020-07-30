You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Sees 11 New Coronavirus Cases, Additional Death

July 30, 2020

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported one additional coronavirus fatality and 11 new cases of the virus on Cape Cod Thursday.

Barnstable County has now seen 1,742 positive COVID-19 cases reported, along with 156 total deaths. Dukes County and Nantucket County saw no additional cases or fatalities reported on Thursday.

According to the DPH, the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests and the three day average of COVID-19 deaths in Massachusetts have fallen by 93% and 91%, respectively, since April 15.

As the statewide hospitalization rate is at 0.31%, the DPH also reported that two people are currently being treated for the virus at Cape Cod Hospital. Falmouth Hospital continues to have no reported COVID-19 hospitalizations.

