Cape Sees Additional Coronavirus Death, 4 More Cases

BOSTON-An additional person has died due to COVID-19 on Cape Cod according to Tuesday’s report from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), while the area also had four additional coronavirus cases reported.

To date, there have been 1,586 reported virus cases and 152 virus fatalities within Barnstable County.

Nantucket County also had an additional case reported on Tuesday, bringing their total to 23. The DPH reported no additional deaths on the Islands Tuesday.

The DPH also reported that there has been a 94% decline in the seven day weighted average rate of positive molecular tests since April 15, while the three day average of COVID-19 deaths in the state has gone down 95% in that same time.

According to the DPH, the statewide hospitalization rate is at just about 0.5%, and Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital are each treating one individual for the virus as of Tuesday.

For more details, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.