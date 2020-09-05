Cape Symphony and Conservatory Announces Fall Classes

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony and Conservatory has announced multiple programs for adults and youth to learn and play music this fall.

The programs include both online and in-person opportunities at the Barnstable and Falmouth campuses.

The Conservatory Preschool program in Barnstable has also added space for students.

The fall term begins September 14.

Children aged five to 11 can enroll in the “Piano Explorers” class, an in-person program in Barnstable and Falmouth.

Small groups of students will learn about ear training, keyboard skills, rhythm, phrasing, fingering, singing, staff, reading, improvisation, and composition.

The Cape Youth Orchestra (CYO), under the direction of Mark Miller, Cape Symphony principle clarinetist, will meet virtually for advanced youth musicians ages 14 to 22.

Rolling auditions for the Cape Youth Orchestra are open for the season.

Adults can participate in Intro to Piano, where students learn to play several simple songs.

A beginner session will be offered online, with an intermediate class offered both online and in Falmouth.

Two music appreciation classes will also be scheduled for adults, with Music Appreciation scheduled for October and Beethoven 250 in November.

Both are intended for casual listeners and will be held in Falmouth.

CJazz will provide youth and adult musicians of all skill levels with an opportunity to play jazz music in an ensemble, with styles including bebop, swing, Latin, 3/4 , smooth, and standards.

The program will be offered in both Barnstable and Falmouth.

The Seaside String Ensemble will meet in Barnstable and is aimed at string students of all ages and levels who will develop technical and rhythmic skills in a low pressure setting, according to the Conservatory.

Two Flute Choirs are planned for Falmouth, one for adults and one for ages ten to 18, where students will learn to blend within an ensemble.

“We’re excited that we’re able to offer such a wide variety of music instruction this fall, including socially distanced ensembles,” said Cape Conservatory Director Jackie deRuyter in a statement.

“There are so many health benefits to music, for both adults and children, and this is the perfect time to learn something new or improve your skills.”

Private lessons will also be offered for both youth and adults, from beginners to advanced students in all major instruments and voice.

For more information about the Cape Symphony and Conservatory Programs fall music programs as well as registration, visit the Youth and Adults pages on their website.