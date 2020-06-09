Cape Symphony and Conservatory Furloughing Staff Amid COVID-19

HYANNIS – In order to deal with the loss of revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cape Symphony and Conservatory is implementing cost-saving solutions including furloughs and reducing salaries for working staff.

Staff who are furloughed will be eligible for unemployment compensation.

Cape Symphony and Conservatory leadership as well as the Board of Trustees said that they plan to step up fundraising efforts in order to support the organization’s eventual return to full function.

“While we regret having to take these actions, we must do what is necessary to bring the organization through to the other side of the ongoing health crisis. I am so grateful to our whole team for their support and understanding. Their passionate belief in the future of this organization gives me such hope,” said Michael Albaugh, Executive Director for the Cape Symphony and Conservatory.

“Our strategy is to return to entertaining and engaging with our community with greater impact than ever before. Together, we will do more than survive; we will thrive.”