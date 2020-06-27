Cape Symphony and Conservatory Members Form Team to Run in Falmouth Road Race

HYANNIS – Staff members from the Cape Symphony and Conservatory will run in the virtual version of the Falmouth Road Race this summer to support the organization during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, a small team of three Conservatory members raised over $4,000 for arts education.

This year, the team has increased to eight members who will be walking or running seven miles around their own neighborhoods from August 15-19.

“Even though we can’t physically be together for this year’s event, the Falmouth Road Race is definitely uniting Cape Symphony and Conservatory staff around a cause that is very important to us – our organization,” said Cape Conservatory Director Jackie deRuyter.

“We are hoping to double our efforts this year with a larger team and higher fundraising goal.”

Participating organizations have raised over $30 million in the Falmouth Road Race, making it one of the most lucrative fundraising events for many of those organizations.

Those who wish to donate to the Cape Symphony and Conservatory Team can visit the Conservatory website or contact Jackie deRuyter at (508) 362-2772.

The Falmouth Road Race will run August 15-19.