Cape Symphony Brings Broadway to Cape Cod

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony will be holding its ‘Bravo Broadway!’ performance this month, which will celebrate musical theater and feature three Broadway veterans.

“We’re bringing New York to Cape Cod. That’s the best way to put it,” said Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak in a recent Sunday Journal interview.

Pak said that guest star Scarlett Strallen has been in a variety of Broadway and West End productions.

Dee Roscioli who is known for playing Elphaba in Wicked for seven years will also be part of the show.

Phantom of the Opera star Hugh Panaro who played the title role over 2,000 times will be singing in the performances.

Pak said the show will have multi-generational appeal with selections from Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, and Cabaret.

He added the show will be innovative and incorporate multi-media.

“We’re going to use lighting. We’re going to use projection. We’re going to have a first-rate audio team come in and mic the singers. It’s something that you would probably see on Broadway itself,” he said.

When asked if the group has noticed a desire for audiences to return to live performances after years of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, Pak said the October 16 performance had already sold out.

The show will be part of the Cape Symphony’s POPS! Series, which highlights how symphonies have been a backdrop for several disciplines of art like theatre, opera, ballet, and movies.

“We’re able to wear different hats, play different kinds of music, and that’s our focus; things that you might have seen and recognize from popular culture,” Pak said.

‘Bravo Broadway!’ will be held on Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm and Sunday, October 16 at 3pm at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

Head to the Cape Symphony’s website for more information.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter