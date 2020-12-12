You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Symphony Offering Music-Grams This Holiday Season

Cape Symphony Offering Music-Grams This Holiday Season

December 12, 2020

HYANNIS – People can treat family members and friends to a special gift this holiday season: “music-grams” from the Cape Symphony.

Residents can submit their requests for one or two songs to be played or sung. From there, the Symphony will pair residents with a singer or instrumentalist.

Performances can be done in-person with social distancing in mind, or a video can be recorded beforehand and sent to anyone, no matter if they’re on or off of Cape Cod.

In-person music-grams are $125, while pre-recorded performances are $100. For more information, visit the symphony’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 