Cape Symphony Offering Music-Grams This Holiday Season

HYANNIS – People can treat family members and friends to a special gift this holiday season: “music-grams” from the Cape Symphony.

Residents can submit their requests for one or two songs to be played or sung. From there, the Symphony will pair residents with a singer or instrumentalist.

Performances can be done in-person with social distancing in mind, or a video can be recorded beforehand and sent to anyone, no matter if they’re on or off of Cape Cod.

In-person music-grams are $125, while pre-recorded performances are $100. For more information, visit the symphony’s website by clicking here.