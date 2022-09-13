You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Cape Symphony Opens Fall Season with Mozartiana

Cape Symphony Opens Fall Season with Mozartiana

September 13, 2022

Cape Symphony Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony opens its fall season this weekend with its Mozartiana concert program. 

Artistic Director and Conductor Jung-Ho Pak said that the main draw of the show is accomplished violinist Clarissa Bevilacqua, Winner of the Cape Symphony’s 2019 International Online Violin Concerto Competition. 

From Italy but born and raised in the United States, Bevilacqua studied at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. 

“She’s an accomplished virtuosa and prodigy,” said Pak.

“She got her degree at age 16. That’s incredible. She’s coming here to perform the Mozart violin concerto. Her style of playing is so elegant, so emotional, I think people are going to be wowed by her.”

The program features Piotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Mozartiana and Symphony No. 4, as well as Violin Concerto No. 5 by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

“It’s really, really beautiful. We’re actually doing the final movement [of Mozartiana], which is the biggest and grandest moment of the piece.”

Showtimes are Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 3 pm.

Ticket information can be found on the Cape Symphony’s website here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


