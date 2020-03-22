Cape Symphony Reschedules “Perfectly Paired” Shows, Crescendo Gala

HYANNIS-The Cape Symphony has announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, performances of “Perfectly Paired” in April and the annual Crescendo Gala have been postponed.

“Perfectly Paired” concerts set for April 4 and 5 have been moved to next year, on April 10 and 11, 2021. The gala, which was originally scheduled for May 14, has been rescheduled to May 20, 2021.

The Cape Symphony’s box office will reach out to ticket holders regarding the process of transferring tickets to next season.

Out of caution and safety for both staff members and guests, the symphony also closed their box office and administrative office recently. The Cape Symphony is continuing to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and will be reassessing the closures weekly.

Concerts scheduled for May and June are currently set to proceed as planned.

