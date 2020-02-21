Cape Symphony to Host Best of Broadway This Weekend

HYANNIS – The Cape Symphony will pay tribute to Broadway’s best performances in a series of concerts this weekend in Hyannis.

The Tonys: Broadway’s Best will feature eight vocalists singing hits like “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat” from Guys and Dolls and “Seventy-Six Trombones” from The Music Man as well as contemporary numbers like “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from Hairspray, directed by Russell Garrett, a Boston-based director and choreographer.

Garrett has staged extensively in New England including Hairspray and The Full Monty at Theatre by the Sea in Rhode Island and in Boston with Camelot and Little Shop of Horrors at New Repertory Theatre.

“When I hear the word “Tony,” I think of show-stopping, unforgettable songs that are forever part of Broadway history,” said Jung-Ho Pak, Artistic Director & Conductor. “This show is a tour through time, from the classics to all of today’s hits.”

The Tony Awards celebrate excellence on Broadway, and the Cape Symphony’s The Tonys: Broadway’s Best on February 22 & 23 will highlight the most notable award winners through the decades.

Mansfield is no stranger to the Cape Symphony stage having made his guest conducting debut with “Broadway Rocks,” and conducting “The Very Best of Rodgers & Hammerstein” last June.

“The Cape Symphony prides itself on incorporating details into each presentation that help the music burst off the stage,” said Pak.

“Russell is going to help us present these experienced musical theatre performers, and these famous hits, in the most impactful and entertaining way. I’m certain this will be a terrific experience for everyone who loves Broadway.”

The Cape Symphony presents The Tonys: Broadway’s Best on Saturday, February 22 at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 p.m. at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center, 744 West Main Street, Hyannis. Tickets range from $32 – $72.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit capesymphony.org or call 508-362-1111.