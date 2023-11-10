Cape Symphony To Perform Works Of Mozart

WEST BARNSTABLE – The Cape Symphony is preparing to perform “The Magic of Mozart”, a celebration of the famed composer on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, November 12 at 3 pm at the Barnstable Performing Arts Center.

The orchestra will be led by Cape Symphony Concertmaster Jae Cosmos Lee and will feature musical scholar Sylvia Berry on the Viennese fortepiano.

Lee is a founding member of the Grammy-nominated self-conducted chamber ensemble A Far Cry and has performed alongside famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma and ukulele master Jake Shimabukuro.

Berry is an expert on historical keyboard instruments, having played many kinds of fortepianos, harpsichords, and organs, with past performances including prior Mozart piano concertos.

The program will include Overture to The Magic Flute, one of Mozart’s most famous works, as well as Piano Concerto No. 13 and an exploration of Mozart’s dance music which he played at court parties, performed through a sampling of 12 German Dances he wrote for courtly festivities.

“I’m really excited to play it with a full orchestra for the first time with the Cape Symphony,” said Berry of her preparations to perform Concerto No. 13. “The fortepiano will be a sound people might not be used to. You’ll hear the music as Mozart heard it, as he played it.”

When asked to describe the unique challenges of self-conducted ensemble performances, Lee replied that “it relies a lot on shared leadership.”

“The musicians know how to follow the conductor without looking. They have it figured out. The truth is in the score,” he said.

Tickets may be purchased online, in person, or by dialing the Box Office at 508-362-1111.