Cape Cod Towns Holding Early Voting This Week

August 26, 2024

ORLEANS – The in-state primary on September 3 is approaching, and several Cape Cod towns are preparing to host early voting.

Seats appearing on the ballot will include statewide senate and congressional races as well as regional posts within Barnstable such as the County Commission, Register of Deeds, and Clerk of Courts.

Orleans will hold early voting this week from today, August 26, through Friday, August 30 from 9 am to 5 pm at the Orleans Town Hall at 19 School Road.

On the day of the primary, voting will be held from 7 am to 8 pm at the Orleans Council on Aging within the Orleans Senior Center on 150 Rock Harbor Road.

Sample state ballots can be found by clicking here.

