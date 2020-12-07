Cape Cod Towns Receive Funding to Support Shellfish Efforts

WOODS HOLE – The Woods Hole Sea Grant Program recently provided $19,400 in COVID-19 related rapid response grants to four Cape Cod towns.

Funding went to Wellfleet to purchase three inch or larger overstock oysters from local growers and distribute these in recreational only harvest areas to meet the increased demand of recreational harvest due to COVID-19.

The funding allows the town to use their current propagation budget to purchase quahog seed destined for wild commercial fishery.

Funding went to Provincetown to hire 3-6 growers to relay oysters from a restricted area to an open (but currently closed) recreational harvest area.

The town also plans on purchasing 5,000 of three inch or larger oysters from growers and use these to enhance recreational harvest areas.

Brewster received money to purchase 8,500 legal sized oysters from seven to ten growers to supplement the increased demand of recreational harvest due to COVID-19.

Chatham is purchasing large overstock oysters from local growers to distribute in town beds and enhance recreational only oyster fishery, as well as hire local fisherman to help dig out quahog seed out of one of the town propagation grow out areas so it can be transported to town waters.