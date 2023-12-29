Cape Towns Receiving Over $1.7 Million in Transportation Infrastructure Grants

BARNSTABLE – As a part of the $100 million in grant funding being awarded to Massachusetts towns to assist with transportation infrastructure needs, three Cape Cod towns will be receiving a total of over $1.7 million in funding assistance.

Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steven Xiarhos announced that the Town of Sandwich will receive $443,433, the Town of Bourne will get $313,758, and the Town of Barnstable is being awarded $1,083,569 in funding.

The latest round of funding supplements the annual Chapter 90 appropriation for municipalities, which was finalized by the House and Senate on July 27, and signed into law on August 3.

Xiarhos noted that the new round of transportation infrastructure funding was authorized by the Legislature through a line item inserted into the Fiscal Year 2024 state budget, which was signed into law on August 9.

The funding is being distributed using a two-prong formula, with $50 million being awarded using the traditional Chapter 90 formula, which factors in a community’s local road mileage, population, and employment.

The remaining $50 million will be distributed based on each community’s share of road mileage.

Cities and towns can use the new grant funding to pay for a variety of construction, preservation, and improvement projects, say officials.

More stories from CapeCod.com: