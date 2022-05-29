Cape Cod Transportation Documents Open for Public Review

HYANNIS – Two transportation planning documents were recently released by the Cape Cod Metropolitan Planning Organization for a period of public comment.

One of the documents is an amendment to the Federal Fiscal Year 2022-2026 Transportation Improvement Program concerning projects in Dennis and Harwich.

According to the Cape Cod Commission, who coordinates with the MPO, the document serves as a prioritized listing of roadway, bridge, and transit projects proposed for implementation.

The amendment would increase funds for up-to-date estimated costs for the Route 6A over Sesuit Creek Culvert Replacement Project in Dennis as well as the Azalea Bridge over Herring River Replacement Project in Harwich.

An update to the MPO’s Public Participation Plan (PPP) was also released for a 45-day window for public review.

The plan gets updated every five years and directs the group in its public engagement.

Public comments can be emailed to transportation@capecodcommission.org until June 13 for the TIP amendment and until July 7 for the PPP.

The MPO will hold an online public meeting to receive public feedback on Monday, June 27 at 1:00pm.

Visit the Cape Cod Commission’s site for more information on registering for the meeting.