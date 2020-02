BREWSTER – This Friday the Cape Women’s Coalition will provide an introductory overview of the who-what where and how’s of the municipal budget process at their monthly round table breakfast.

Brewster Selectwoman Cythia Bingham, Brewster Town Administrator Peter Lombardi, and Brewster Town Finance Director Mimi Bernardo will participate.

The round table will take place at the optimist cafe in Yarmouth Port Friday from 8-10 a.m. Tickets are $12.