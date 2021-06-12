You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CapeCod.com’s Top 5 News Stories

June 12, 2021

HYANNIS – The appearance of toxic algae blooms in Cape Cod’s freshwaters and streams, Congress approving funding for the canal bridge replacements and the renaming of the Cape Cod Air Force Station were among the most read stories from the CapeCod.com NewsCenter this week. 

As opening day approaches, readers were also interested in how 2021’s Cape Cod Baseball League season might be a little different this year as the coronavirus pandemic begins to ebb. 

Here are the top five most-read stories from this week:

  1. Toxic Algae Blooms Begin on Cape Cod
  2. Canal Bridge Replacements Funding Approved by Congress
  3. From Air to Space Force: Cape Cod Station to Be Renamed
  4. Harwich Altering Noise Bylaw Enforcement
  5. Cape Cod Baseball League Makes Changes For 2021 Season
