Toxic Algae Blooms Begin on Cape Cod

BREWSTER – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has advised residents that they have begun to detect blooms of toxic cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, in local ponds.

The organization said they have found blue-green algae in Walkers Pond and Lower Mill Pond in Brewster, along with Fresh Pond in Falmouth. Because of that, they’re warning residents that they should stay away from these ponds for the time being.

Cyanobacteria are known to form in freshwater ponds and streams, and large blooms of blue-green algae can damage the environment. It’s also harmful to both humans as well as wildlife and pets.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod is continuing to work with towns, groups, and volunteers to monitor blue-green algae blooms locally.

In the meantime, they recommend that residents avoid contact with water that has blooms; dogs and children especially should not be going near these waters.

Anyone suspecting that a pond has a bloom should report it to the association with the name of the pond, along with the date and time of the discovery. Toxic cyanobacteria blooms often make water dark green and murky.

For more information, visit the association’s website by clicking here.