CapeFLYER Celebrates 10 Years with $10 Round-Trips

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority is celebrating the 10th anniversary of the CapeFLYER train service with $10 round-trips any day in June.

Authority Administrator Tom Cahir said the service covers six stops in between South Station and Hyannis, allowing for day, weekend or longer trips on Cape.

“It’s going to be a really exciting year. The weather this week to kick it off is going to be great and there’s a Fugawi and all these other things that are going on. So I’m hopeful that this year we can get back to some normalcy after two to three years of misery, in my opinion,” said Cahir.

“We noticed over the years from Memorial Day to the 4th of July is very really a big number, but I’m certain that this year is going to be a better June, because of that innovative idea that we put in place.”

Amenities on the train include free Wi-Fi, pet accessibility, and a space to store bikes. CapeFLYER also offers half-off prices for seniors.

After the promotion ends, the service will continue its reduced $20 same-day fairs every Sunday throughout the summer.

More on the CapeFLYER, including schedules, can be found on the CCRTA website here.