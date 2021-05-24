CapeFLYER Returns For The Summer This Weekend

BARNSTABLE – The CapeFLYER is returning for a 9th year this weekend.

The service provided by the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority runs from South Station to Hyannis and makes stops in Braintree, Middleborough/ Lakeville, Wareham Village, Buzzards Bay, and Bourne.

This year the train is making some changes to its schedule. The Friday train will now be leaving South Station at 3:50 p.m. as opposed to a 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. departure as in years past.

That train will arrive in Hyannis just after 6 p.m. On Saturdays and Sundays, the train will leave Boston at 7:40 a.m. and arrive in Hyannis at 10 a.m.

“Those changes are convenient and I think popular with the people who want to come to Cape for the weekend, or even day trippers because the train does go back at night,” said CCRTA Administrator Tom Cahir.

Another change is the addition of a “First Class Club Car,” which will feature leather reclining seats, an expanded concession menu, and tray tables.

The Cape Cod Regional Transportation Authority is seeing ridership slowly return to normal, with ridership at about 60 % of what it was in 2019.

“We have been very aggressive in terms of providing the citizenry with knowledge of how serious we take safety, we’ve cleaned our vehicles, we’ve cleaned our buildings, we’ve cleaned all our surfaces throughout this whole effort,” said Cahir.

With Cape Cod expecting a busy summer and many businesses struggling to find help, the CCRTA is working closely with Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce about possibly providing people from off Cape transportation to jobs on Cape Cod.

“One thing we are working on with the chamber is this workforce transportation challenge that is becoming apparent, where we don’t have enough workers. So there has been some consideration with getting people from Fall River and New Bedford who want to work transportation,” said Cahir.

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter