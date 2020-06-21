CapeFLYER Returns to Service Friday

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced that CapeFLYER trips will be resuming on Friday, June 26.

Safety measures will be implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 aboard trains.

High touch surfaces will be disinfected daily, and air filters will also be sanitized. In order to provide more space, extra coaches will be utilized. Other safety practices will also be promoted.

The CCRTA confirmed that the cafe car will remain open for travelers.

To learn more, visit CapeFLYER’s website by clicking here.