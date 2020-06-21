You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CapeFLYER Returns to Service Friday

CapeFLYER Returns to Service Friday

June 21, 2020

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has announced that CapeFLYER trips will be resuming on Friday, June 26.

Safety measures will be implemented to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 aboard trains.

High touch surfaces will be disinfected daily, and air filters will also be sanitized. In order to provide more space, extra coaches will be utilized. Other safety practices will also be promoted.

The CCRTA confirmed that the cafe car will remain open for travelers.

To learn more, visit CapeFLYER’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 