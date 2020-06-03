Cape’s NAACP Chapter President Gives Thoughts on Protests Nationwide

HYANNIS-The President of the Cape Cod chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is speaking out as protests have developed in recent days nationwide due to the deaths of black Americans.

John Reed said that there have been far too many deaths involving people of color over the years that were “accidental” or “uninvestigated,” be it at the hands of police officers or other citizens. The death of George Floyd was far from the first of these situations, and was actually one of multiple instances in 2020 alone.

“I’m not going to say, ‘All police officers are bad people,’ because they’re not. But there are some that need to be reined in and prosecuted,” Reed explained.

The public should know what proper police protocols entail going forward, Reed said.

Reed said that the NAACP does not support violence or the destruction of property during demonstrations, and rather looks to support peaceful movements. Reed also pointed out that citizens should not become “vigilantes.”

While he believes times have improved, Reed said social progress always needs to be made by people coming together. That coalition needs to be developed of people of all races, ages, and backgrounds.

“It’s time for all of us to have a collective voice about what ‘enough’ is, and what needs to be done about it by having a plan; not a knee-jerk reaction, but a plan,” he continued.

Reed explained that the NAACP, police officers, and citizens alike across Cape Cod have worked hard for years to ensure that mutual understanding and education is promoted and practiced. He said that “integrity and character” found on the Cape has been positive, and he called upon legislators across the nation to adopt those ideas.

While social media can be viewed as a positive tool for change, Reed warned about people misrepresenting situations and causes online.

Reed went on to say that a joint statement from the local NAACP chapter along with other organizations, which will aim to show what frustrated citizens can do to make positive changes, will be released in the near future.

For more information on the Cape Cod chapter of the NAACP, visit their website by clicking here.