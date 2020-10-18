CapeSpace Virtual Memberships Increasing During Pandemic

HYANNIS – Virtual memberships are being offered by CapeSpace during the coronavirus pandemic.

CapeSpace President Robbin Orbison said the memberships allow small business owners and their staff members to work remotely while still listing a professional address.

Physical locations can also still be utilized as most work is done from home, she added, since clients may need to be present for certain meetings or deliveries.

“They can take advantage of these services and still have the physical location there as a fall back,” Orbison said.

Orbison said that since the COVID-19 outbreak began impacting the community, the company has seen an uptick in virtual memberships.

What has started out as a way to be flexible during an unprecedented time has turned into a long-term solution for many.

“The virtual office allows them to maintain some continuity through this pandemic,” Orbison continued.

Many of these businesses advertise the physical address to clients and customers, Orbison explained, leading to them keeping the membership.

