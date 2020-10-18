You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CapeSpace Virtual Memberships Increasing During Pandemic

CapeSpace Virtual Memberships Increasing During Pandemic

October 18, 2020

HYANNIS – Virtual memberships are being offered by CapeSpace during the coronavirus pandemic.

CapeSpace President Robbin Orbison said the memberships allow small business owners and their staff members to work remotely while still listing a professional address.

Physical locations can also still be utilized as most work is done from home, she added, since clients may need to be present for certain meetings or deliveries.

“They can take advantage of these services and still have the physical location there as a fall back,” Orbison said.

Orbison said that since the COVID-19 outbreak began impacting the community, the company has seen an uptick in virtual memberships.

What has started out as a way to be flexible during an unprecedented time has turned into a long-term solution for many.

“The virtual office allows them to maintain some continuity through this pandemic,” Orbison continued.

Many of these businesses advertise the physical address to clients and customers, Orbison explained, leading to them keeping the membership.

For more information, visit CapeSpace’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 