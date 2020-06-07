CARE For The Cape And Islands Announces 2020 Grant Awards

YARMOUTH – CARE for the Cape and Islands awarded more than $12,000 to fund a total of ten projects throughout the Cape and Islands.

Grantees and projects were initially going to be presented at the annual CARE for the Cape and Islands Day on May 6th.

The event had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information about grantees visit CARE for the Cape and Islands Website.

Awardees and projects selected are, The African Heritage Trail of Martha’s Vineyard – Giving Voice: The Naming Trail, Atlantic White Shark Conservancy- Environmental Stewardship Exhibit, Cape Cod Collaborative Arts Network- Landscape of Change, Cape Cod National Seashore- Multiple Dimensions of the 1620 Mayflower Landing, Friends of Monomoy Wildlife Refuge- Water Bottle Filling Station, Heritage Museums and Gardens- Bioswale Interpretive Signage, Heritage Museums and Gardens- Garden Carts, Maria Mitchell Association- COVID Operational Support, and Martha’s Vineyard Chamber and Education and Charitable Fund- Martha’s Vineyard Deaf Heritage Tour.

