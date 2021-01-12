You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CARE for the Cape and Islands Accepting 2021 Grant Proposals

CARE for the Cape and Islands Accepting 2021 Grant Proposals

January 12, 2021

YARMOUTH PORT – Grant applications for the new year are now being accepted by CARE for the Cape and Islands.

Organizations in the region looking to address things such as environmental stewardship, community livability infrastructure, and environmental education can apply for funding.

Grants typically range between $1,000 and $2,000.

Applications are being accepted until January 20, and grants will be announced in February. For more information, visit CARE for the Cape and Islands’ website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 