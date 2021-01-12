CARE for the Cape and Islands Accepting 2021 Grant Proposals

YARMOUTH PORT – Grant applications for the new year are now being accepted by CARE for the Cape and Islands.

Organizations in the region looking to address things such as environmental stewardship, community livability infrastructure, and environmental education can apply for funding.

Grants typically range between $1,000 and $2,000.

Applications are being accepted until January 20, and grants will be announced in February. For more information, visit CARE for the Cape and Islands’ website by clicking here.