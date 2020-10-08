CARE for the Cape and Islands Seeking Canal Cleanup Volunteers

BOURNE – Volunteers are being invited to join CARE for the Cape and Islands for their cleaning efforts along the Cape Cod Canal from Friday through October 19.

CARE, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, are presenting the socially-distanced opportunity to clean along the canal or in a location of a volunteer’s choosing.

Donations are also being accepted, while participants who clean are asked to post pictures of their efforts to social media with the hashtags #TakeCareCapeCod and #ThinkLikeIts1620. Doing so leads to an entry to win a prize pack.

Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of time for a specific location and time in order to ensure that proper social distancing can be maintained. For more information, visit CARE’s website by clicking here.