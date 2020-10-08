You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CARE for the Cape and Islands Seeking Canal Cleanup Volunteers

CARE for the Cape and Islands Seeking Canal Cleanup Volunteers

October 8, 2020

BOURNE – Volunteers are being invited to join CARE for the Cape and Islands for their cleaning efforts along the Cape Cod Canal from Friday through October 19.

CARE, along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers, are presenting the socially-distanced opportunity to clean along the canal or in a location of a volunteer’s choosing.

Donations are also being accepted, while participants who clean are asked to post pictures of their efforts to social media with the hashtags #TakeCareCapeCod and #ThinkLikeIts1620. Doing so leads to an entry to win a prize pack.

Volunteers are asked to sign up ahead of time for a specific location and time in order to ensure that proper social distancing can be maintained. For more information, visit CARE’s website by clicking here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 