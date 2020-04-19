CARE to Host Earth Day Music Bingo Wednesday

YARMOUTH-Creating A Responsible Environment (CARE) for the Cape and Islands will be hosting an online music bingo event on Wednesday, April 22, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

The event will be run by local DJ Patrick Treacy and will feature three rounds with themes related to Earth Day. Prizes after each round and for the best Earth Day hat or costume will be awarded. Players are encouraged to get creative with re-purposed materials or items that have been collected during a cleanup session.

The event will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Registration is $10 and proceeds will benefit future projects from CARE. Registration in advance must be completed by Tuesday, April 21.

For more information, visit CARE’s website by clicking here.