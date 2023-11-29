Casey Sherman and Filming “Helltown” in Provincetown, Hollywood Strikes, and More

Recent writers and actors guild strikes have led to big changes across the industry and left no part of the nation untouched, including on Cape Cod. Best-selling author Casey Sherman discusses what it was like from inside the industry, especially as his book “Helltown” gets ready to take to the TVs everywhere through Amazon. The book shows the story of a serial murder case that took place on the Outer Cape in the 60s and 70s. The production is being handled by Team Downey and will star Oscar Isaac.