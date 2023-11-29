You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Casey Sherman and Filming “Helltown” in Provincetown, Hollywood Strikes, and More

Casey Sherman and Filming “Helltown” in Provincetown, Hollywood Strikes, and More

November 29, 2023

Recent writers and actors guild strikes have led to big changes across the industry and left no part of the nation untouched, including on Cape Cod. Best-selling author Casey Sherman discusses what it was like from inside the industry, especially as his book “Helltown” gets ready to take to the TVs everywhere through Amazon. The book shows the story of a serial murder case that took place on the Outer Cape in the 60s and 70s. The production is being handled by Team Downey and will star Oscar Isaac.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 