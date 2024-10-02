You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Casey Sherman on Provincetown-based “Helltown” Coming to the Silver Screen

Casey Sherman on Provincetown-based “Helltown” Coming to the Silver Screen

October 2, 2024

Casey Sherman says they are gearing up for filming in Provincetown for his new book “Helltown,” the story of the Tony Costa murders of the 1960s. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 