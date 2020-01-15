Cape Cod Community College Partners with Institute of American Indian Arts

WEST BARNSTABLE – The performing arts program at Cape Cod Community College has entered into a partnership with the Institute of American Indian Arts.

The new agreement will allow students to transfer credits to IAIA to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree after the completion of the Associate of Arts Degree program at the college.

That would allow students to graduate from CCCC in two years, then continue onto IAIA, based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

“So, it’s an opportunity for growth and, also, to continue the engagement and get the exposure at a tribal college,” said college president, Dr. John Cox.

Cox said the school wants this new agreement to both expand abilities for students to transfer into Bachelor’s programs as well as lead to more engagement with tribal communities in the area.

Specifically, the college will look to engage more with Wampanoag students to transfer into the tribal college.

“It opens the door to possibilities that, previously, they were not an option for us,” Cox continued.

Students can apply to transfer to IAIA in the Fall 2020 semester. Applications are due July 27.

For more information, visit www.capecod.edu and www.iaia.edu.