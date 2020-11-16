CCRTA Acquires Six New Accessible Buses

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority recently received 6 Spirit of Mobility buses manufactured by ARBOC Specialty Vehicles.

The buses feature low floor cutaways and do not require a motorized lift for those who rely on mobility devices.

As there is no lift, the vehicles can accommodate 22 seated passengers, compared to 17 passengers on a traditional cutaway vehicle.

The lack of motorized lift also means that drivers do not need to spend extra time inspecting a lift before departure, and there is also no risk of malfunctions when out on a route.

“The floor lowers down and you just roll on. It’s a much more convenient way and safer way to get on and off the vehicle,” said Administrator Tom Cahir.

For those not using mobility devices, the style of bus is still easier and quicker to step aboard rather than climbing multiple steps, said the CCRTA.

“The technology is always changing and we felt that this was something that we should explore to make it a lot easier for people to get on and off. We’re very confident that people will like it a lot,” said Cahir.

The new vehicles also have Plexiglas driver barriers installed to help protect drivers and riders from the spread of COVID-19.

Cahir said that the new buses will be joining the fixed route services that currently use high floor traditional cutaway vehicles, including Villager, Crosstown, Bourne Run and Provincetown Beach Shuttles, in the coming weeks.