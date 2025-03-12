CCRTA Lead and Former Bourne State Rep. Tom Cahir Passes Away

BOURNE – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir unexpectedly passed away Wednesday morning.

He was 72 years old.

Cahir also served as 3rd Barnstable District State Representative for 14 years from 1985 to 1999.

As Administrator for the CCRTA, he oversaw the implementation of their dial-a-ride service, free transit for seniors, as well as the introduction of the CapeFlyer weekend train service.

Barnstable County Commissioners honored his passing, calling him a “true champion of Cape Cod.”

“Tom was an integral part of the region’s evolution, dedicating his life to advancing transportation and improving the lives of Cape Cod residents. His leadership as Administrator of the Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and his years of public service, including his tenure in the Massachusetts House of Representatives, left an indelible mark on our community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. His legacy of leadership and dedication will be long remembered.”