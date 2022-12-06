CCRTA Leader Joining Healey’s Transportation Transition Team

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority Administrator Tom Cahir is among regional transportation experts joining Governor-Elect Maura Healey’s transition team.

Cahir said that in addition to highlighting the bridge replacements and bikeway improvements to the next administration, he will also advocate for integrating the Cape into the state’s existing transportation systems.

“I’ve long advocated for a commuter rail to be extended from Middleboro to Buzzards Bay. That 18 miles already has welded rail in place, so I’m going to hopefully be able to talk about that little bit,” said Cahir.

“Also, with all the activity pending with the building of two vehicular bridges over the canal in the next couple of years, there’s going to be other issues that impact that construction,” said Cahir.

He said that an extended railway would be transformative for the Cape, with the Buzzards Bay region already benefiting from its more easily-traversable transit planning.

Other local leaders joining Healey’s transition team include Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta, who is co-chair of the Affordable Abundant Housing Committee.

Healey said that the committees have already been meeting on their respective issues ahead of her swearing-in ceremony in January.