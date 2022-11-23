Healey Names Cape Cod Official to Housing Transition Team

HYANNIS – Governor-elect and Attorney General Maura Healey has appointed Housing Assistance Corporation CEO Alisa Magnotta to serve on her transition team’s housing committee.

Lt. Governor-elect Kim Driscoll is leading the transition team that consists of six policy committees.

Magnotta will serve as co-chair of the Affordable Abundant Housing Committee, which will work on several of the state’s housing issues.

“I am honored to be called to serve. Having the unique needs of our region recognized by the incoming administration is a testament to the work we have done collectively across the Cape and Islands,” Magnotta said.

“Having a seat at the table ensures we don’t lose momentum and provides an important opportunity to advance housing policies that work in all corners of the state,” she said.

HAC, which promotes affordable housing opportunities in the region, is part of the recently launched Housing to Protect Cape Cod.

The nonprofit also partnered with the Association to Preserve Cape Cod on Grow Smart Cape Cod, a partnership to protect housing and conservation interests.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter