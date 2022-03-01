CCRTA Reports Strong Dial-A-Ride Numbers and Planned Expansions

HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority has reported strong ridership numbers with its Dial-A-Ride-Transportation (DART) service, with expansions to the programs on the way.

Seven electric vehicles will be bought to replace older vehicles in the Smart DART fleet, for which the ridership numbers recently crossed over 1,000 regular users.

CCRTA Deputy Administrator Chris Kennedy said economic disruptions caused nationwide by the coronavirus pandemic have led to a dip in ridership numbers compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Despite that, the transit authority has not reduced the number of services they provide.

“We’re still operating our services at full capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels,” said Kennedy.

In Bourne and Buzzards Bay, services are actually above their usual pre-pandemic operating levels, seeing about 25 percent more riders than previous years.

As to the DART service, Kennedy added that the CCRTA only expects it to grow in ridership and is already looking into ways to expand the program.

“That service is continuing to grow within the towns of Barnstable and Yarmouth, and we’re identifying dates as to when we will be able to expand to other areas of the Cape.”

The CCRTA is also exploring options for more shorter-distance trolley-like services that operate more frequently, said Kennedy, especially as the summer tourism economy continues to pick up as COVID impacts subside.