CCYP Co-Presents Virtual Candidate Forum

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Young Professionals is co-presenting a series of virtual Candidate Forums for the local State Representative and Barnstable County Commissioner races.

The first forum will take place on Thursday, October 1 at 5:30pm for the contested State Representative races for the 1st, 2nd, and 5th Barnstable Districts.

A second forum will be held on Thursday, October 15 at 5:30pm with candidates for the two open Barnstable County Commissioner seats.

The virtual candidate forums will be moderated by a member of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts.

Questions will be provided by CCYP and will also be solicited from the public prior to the forums.

Participants can register to attend the events live on CCYP’s website.

The forums will also be live broadcast through CCYP’s Facebook page, will air on local access channel 99 in Barnstable, Dennis, Yarmouth, Harwich, and Chatham; and will run on CapeSpan (channel 98, Cape-wide).

A full recording of each session will be made available through the CCYP website, social media, and YouTube channel following the events.

Participants and members of the general public are invited to submit questions to the candidates in advance by emailing CapeCodForum@gmail.com.

To further assist local voters as they head to the polls this fall, CCYP is compiling a non-partisan voter guide for the purposes of voter education and engagement.

The guide will include candidate responses to a short questionnaire provided by CCYP, along with campaign information for each candidate.

Candidates in the local races for Assembly of Delegates, Barnstable County Commissioner, State Representative, and State Senate will be included in the guide, and both contested and uncontested races will be included.

The CCYP Voter Guide will be distributed later this month on the CCYP website and through CCYP’s social media platforms.