CCYP Launches COVID-19 Survey for Young Workers

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Young Professionals has created a new survey to gauge how working-aged adults on Cape Cod have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization is seeking information on the challenges that workers have faced in the wake of the outbreak of the virus and the needs that have risen.

“I think that there’s a lot of things that are still really up in the air, in terms of how long term the impacts are going to be and what that’s going to look like,” CCYP CEO Lauren Barker.

From there, CCYP will be utilizing responses to improve programs, advocacy, and other resources to benefit the workforce during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barker anticipates that major issues will revolve around housing, child care, and job advancement and general opportunities.

“Those three areas, I think, are going to be even more pronounced than what we saw prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” she continued.

The survey is primarily aimed at local workers aged 18 to 45, but all responses will be welcomed. A CCYP membership is not required to fill out the survey, which should take less than five minutes to complete.

All participants of the survey are eligible to win $100 in cash from CCYP after completing it.

The survey is available through Friday, May 15. To find the survey and to learn more, visit CCYP’s website by clicking here.