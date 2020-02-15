CCYP to Host Series of Benefit Nights During “Slush Month”

BARNSTABLE – Cape Cod Young Professionals, a nonprofit that works to connect, engage, and advance Cape Cod’s young workforce and leaders, announced a series of benefit nights during the month of March, collectively dubbed “Slush Month.”

Every Thursday night during the month of March, different local restaurant or business will welcome locals for food and entertainment, with a percentage of proceeds for the evening benefiting CCYP’s year-round programming and events.

The name “Slush Month” comes from the snowy “slush” that frequently covers Cape Cod during the month of March.

Slush Month aims to help Cape residents beat their cabin fever by getting out to socialize and enjoy food and entertainment, all while supporting local businesses during what is typically a slow month.

A percentage of food and drink sales for each night will be donated to CCYP to support the organization’s efforts in the areas of community connection, civic engagement, and career development for young workers on Cape Cod.

“We’re so excited to partner with these great establishments to encourage our Cape Cod community to get out, have fun, and support local businesses during a slow month,” says CCYP CEO Lauren Barker.

“And with each event night generously benefitting CCYP, Slush Month is sure to be a fun and easy way to beat the winter blues while supporting the Cape’s local economy and workforce, now and in the future.”

For more information on each Slush Month event, visit capecodyoungprofessionals.org/slush-month or follow CCYP on Facebook.com.

Slush Month Schedule:

March 5, 2020 5 – 8 PM at Sea Dog Brew Pub (23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth)

Sea Dog Brew Pub’s signature Music Bingo at 8:30 PM. 10% of food sales (excluding pizza) will be donated to CCYP.

March 12, 2020 5 – 8 PM at Pizza Barbone (390 Main Street, Hyannis)

Grab a pizza to go or eat in. 10% of food sales will be donated to CCYP.

March 19, 2020 5 – 8 PM at The Pheasant (905 Main Street, Dennis)

Reservations and walk-ins will both be accepted. Music provided by Schulyer Grant. 10% of food sales will be donated to CCYP.

March 26, 2020 from 5 – 8 PM at Ten Pin (769 Iyannough Road, Hyannis)

Bring the whole family for dinner and games. 20% of food and beverage orders as well as 20% of game card sales (applies to $10 and $20 game cards) will be donated to CCYP.