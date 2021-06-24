You are here: Home / NewsCenter / CDC Extends Eviction Moratorium a Month, Says It’s Last Time

June 24, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

But it says this is expected to be the last time it does so.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky extended the evictions moratorium Thursday from June 30 until July 31. The administration says a multi-agency campaign will try to prevent a wave of evictions.

The Treasury Department encourages states and local governments to streamline distribution of $47 billion in emergency rental assistance.

The Justice Department is asking state courts to pursue alternatives that would protect tenants and landlords.

By ASHRAF KHALIL, Associated Press
