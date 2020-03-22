Census Bureau Suspends Field Operations, Extends Collection Deadline

HYANNIS-Due to the novel coronavirus, the United States Census Bureau recently suspended field operations for two weeks and extended the deadline for counting everyone in the country by the same time.

Officials from the bureau said that they wanted to protect their field workers from the virus’ spread.

Invitations to complete the survey have recently been sent out throughout the country. U.S. citizens can respond to the 2020 census either by phone, mail, or by going online. Nearly 20 million households have already sent their questionnaires back as of Friday.

In the meantime, a COVID-19 Internal Task Force has been established by the bureau, and they have stated that they will continue to monitor the situation, change plans as needed, and follow guidelines created by health authorities across the nation.

