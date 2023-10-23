Center for Coastal Studies Conducting Trash Tally

TRURO – The 2023 Outer Cape Cleanup has been completed by the Center for Coastal Studies and they will now conduct a 5-day Trash Tally from October 24 to 28 with an open house for public viewing on October 29.

From September 22 through October 11, the CCS Beach Brigade worked from Coast Guard Beach in Eastham to Race Point in Provincetown to collect and remove marine debris including plastic bottles, styrofoam, fishing gear, and balloons.

All of the debris will be sorted and counted to add to the Outer Cape Cleanup database, which last year saw over 2,000 pounds of debris removed and inventoried.

This year, the latter part of the cleanup took place after some heavy weather, and 25% more debris was collected.

Rangers from the Cape Cod National Seashore and volunteers with the Beach Brigade assisted in removing 33 contractor bags and many various large items that were collected.

Volunteers are welcome to join the Trash Tally at Winkler Crane Garage in North Truro from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday October 24, through Saturday October 28.

The public is invited to attend the Open House on Sunday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., to view the sorted and cataloged items.

Commercial fishermen are also welcome to attend the Open House to retrieve any gear that may belong to them as over 100 buoys and several lobster traps were collected.