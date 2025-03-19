Center for Coastal Studies New Lead Takes Helm

PROVINCETOWN – The Center for Coastal Studies welcomed its new executive director Anne-Marie Runfola this week.

She was selected in November following a nationwide search for the next lead.

She succeeds Richard Delaney who is retiring after 17 years but will continue to help fundraise for the center.

Runfola is a Falmouth resident who previously served as Senior Advisor in the Office of National Marine Sanctuaries at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Before her role there, she served as Deputy Director of the Bronx River Alliance, a New York City non-profit focused on river restoration and environmental justice.

She also previously served as the Deputy Superintendent at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Her first days on the job are happening just as the region gets ready for the annual return of the North Atlantic right whale, which comes to the Cape and Islands region every year to feed and raise their young.

The first mother and calf pair of the season was recently spotted by Center for Coastal Studies aerial observers.