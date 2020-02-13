Centerville Resident Recognized at Black Excellence on the Hill Day

CENTERVILLE – Centerville resident George “Tony” Morrison was recognized as part of the Black Excellence on the Hill ceremony at the State House earlier this week.

Nominated by Barnstable State Representative Will Crocker, Morrison was recognized for his long career of service to both his community and country.

He served in the United States Marine Corps and with the Massachusetts Air National Guard and later, as an educator.

He most recently served as the Principal at Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School.

“When I think of what it means to lead a life of service, Tony is the first to come to mind,” said Representative Crocker.

“Tony has long been a visible community leader and I am proud to honor him as my nominee for the Black Excellence on the Hill award.”

Black Excellence on the Hill Day is a celebration of black culture, excellence, and achievement in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The event was organized by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus.